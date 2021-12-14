We all know the week before Christmas is one of the busiest, as families rush about getting final presents and supplies for the upcoming days of festivities.

With a number of the bigger holiday days falling on weekends this year, it’s important to know the optimal time to be visiting the shops to grab your fruit, meat, and pavlova bases.

Grocery store ALDI is a favourite among Australian shoppers, with their affordable prices making them a mainstay in the Australian retail market in the last few years.

Their stores are known for broad options across groceries, including anything you might need for Christmas, be it the parts of a cheese platter, some wrapping paper, or even a last-minute present from their Special Buys aisle.

ALDI’s hours will be varying over the Christmas period, so we’ve chased down their opening times to give you a bit of a hand.