We all know the week before Christmas is one of the busiest, as families rush about getting final presents and supplies for the upcoming days of festivities.
With a number of the bigger holiday days falling on weekends this year, it’s important to know the optimal time to be visiting the shops to grab your fruit, meat, and pavlova bases.
Grocery store ALDI is a favourite among Australian shoppers, with their affordable prices making them a mainstay in the Australian retail market in the last few years.
Their stores are known for broad options across groceries, including anything you might need for Christmas, be it the parts of a cheese platter, some wrapping paper, or even a last-minute present from their Special Buys aisle.
ALDI’s hours will be varying over the Christmas period, so we’ve chased down their opening times to give you a bit of a hand.
It’s been confirmed that all stores will have reduced trading hours on Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), and will be closed on Christmas Day.
On Sunday, December 26 (Boxing Day), the stores will be reopening from 9am, except for South Australia’s stores, which will open at 11am.
While more specific, state-by-state information is on its way this week, ALDI is currently encouraging their shoppers to visit their website for more information as Christmas looms closer.
It’s also worth checking in with your local store if you’re tight for time!
