The Queen is reportedly seriously considering stepping down from her royal duties when she turns 95 in two years. Getty

As reported in Express, Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers told Today it had been suggested to him that Prince Charles is preparing to become a “shadow king”.

"I think we will definitely see a stepping back – I don’t think we’ll see a massive handover. It will be a very, very subtle process,” Russell said.

"We won’t see a sudden coronation, if you will, of King Charles. Certainly, her taking more of a back seat, the patronages are already being passed over.”

Prince Charles is also gearing up to take over the reins as head of the monarchy when Her Majesty eventually calls it a day. Getty

Russell went on to say the Queen is actively involved with many charities, which the younger royals will have to become more involved with during the transitional period.

He said while the Queen was adamant during her first major speech in 1947 that she would embrace her “lifelong duty”, it’s likely she will gradually downsize duties moving forward.

"I think we will see in the next couple of years, certainly with the most senior royals, Charles stepping up and taking more responsibility," he said.

With Charles and his son, Wills, both stepping up to support the Queen in recent times, experts are now suggesting she may cut back on her royal duties earlier than expected. Getty

The Queen’s reduced workload comes after it was revealed she is seriously considering calling it a day so that she can ensure a smooth handling over of responsibilities, Express reports.

In an interview with royal correspondent Robert Jobson, a former senior member of royal household made the claim about the Queen potentially stepping down.

“Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless,” the insider said.