“Unavoidable” truth for Charles as dilemma of “trapped” Meghan exposed 

Two words. That was reportedly what Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, took issue with in a letter written by King Charles on September 8.

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The missive – which was shared with senior stakeholders” in the UK was meant to clarify their status now they are newly ensconced in the country of Harry’s birth.

In his note, the King confirmed there had been no change to their status and described his errant son and daughter in law as “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests”.

Except that reportedly didn’t go down well with the Sussexes, who would have preferred the term “public figures” instead.

They hit back at the snub via their spokesperson, who said Charles’ letter had caught them off-guard.

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“We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance,” the spokesperson said.

Now, insiders have exposed the “unavoidable” truth facing the King and tell New Idea just how “isolated” former Suits actress Meghan is, now she is reportedly calling The Cotwolds home.

Prince Harry and Meghan clapped back over the King’s letter. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking on the Daily T podcast, The Telegraph’s Deputy Royal Editor Victoria Ward was candid about the dilemma facing senior royals.

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“There’s a bigger problem here for the palace, which they can’t quite bring themselves to acknowledge, and it is this: I appreciate that the Sandringham Summit, under the watch of the late Queen… wanted to come to a conclusion that would mean that Harry and Meghan couldn’t be half in, half out royals.

“They didn’t want them to be able to cash in on their royal status, but deep down we all knew that was unavoidable because everybody recognises Prince Harry as the son of the King and Princess Diana,” the expert said.

“He is a blood-born royal. Okay, he’s married an American non-royal, but they are a royal family with two children called Prince and Princess.

“In Britain, there is no doubt about his royal status, regardless of whether he can use his HRH or not, and therefore they’re always going to be half in, half out.”

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As if to prove the point, hot on the heels of the King’s announcement, Meghan swiftly posted a new photo to promote her As Ever lifestyle brand on Instagram.

As she settles in the UK, sources told Daily Mail that she is looking to “pick up with a lot of people” now she is back.

After King Charles clarified her status as a non-working royal, Meghan swiftly sruiked her As Ever range on socials. (Credit: Instagram/meghan)

Writing in the same outlet, royal expert Richard Kay said the fact that Charles felt the need to send a letter in the first place “illustrates the degree of confusion and uncertainty Harry and Meghan’s sudden return to the UK has caused”.

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“They didn’t need to issue guidance about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor when he ceased his royal life and gave up public duties, which suggests they have been spooked by the Sussexes,” a source told him.

While Harry and Meghan’s retaliation over the King’s command suggest they are not cowed by his somewhat icy tone, behind the scenes, insiders are painting a picture of a Duchess in difficulty.

“It’s no secret Meghan agreed to this move to make Harry happy but it’s already turning out to be way harder than even she anticipated,” a source tells New Idea.

“She is very homesick, she misses her mum, her friends, the beach, even her chickens. “She has a lot more freedom in California too. She can jump in the car to go shopping or meet someone for lunch without thinking too much about it, whereas she’s much more nervous about being out in public in England, so there’s a real sense of isolation.”

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One royal expert claimed King Charles needs to face an “unavoidable” truth. (Credit: Getty)

The insider goes so far as to say that if she could return home tomorrow she would but it would be “seen as an admission of failure”.

“Plus, the kids need to get settled in, that’s where she’s mainly focused right now. And she does feel she needs to support Harry while he sorts everything out with his family,” the insider goes on.

To that end, the mole says the tension “is just as bad as ever”.

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“There’s just an overwhelming amount on [Meghan’s] plate,” they add. “Of course she’s feeling it.”