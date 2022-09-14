But along the way, some of the Facebook group’s members started using a TWO-INGREDIENT method to whip up the cakes.
That’s right, bakers on the group have been using just the cake mix and a can of lemonade to whip up the Snow Cakes - with amazing results.
Fellow Kmart Pie Maker follower Rob writes, "Finally made the snow cakes."
"Used the Green’s vanilla cake mix ($2 in Coles currently) and 300ml lemonade."
"Cooked for around 6 minutes. Filled with whipped cream and home made strawberry jam."
"They are very light and delicious."
Group member Michelle added, "Tried the lemonade method tonight. Used the Greens cake mixture and 300ml of lemonade, cooked for 6 minutes. Filled with jam and cream and dusted with icing sugar."
