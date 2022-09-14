Bernadette's Snow Cakes look amazing too! Image: Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia/Facebook

Don’t they just look amazing?! SO pretty! It’s no surprise that other members of the cult Facebook group also rushed to make the treats. Writes follower Bernadette: ‘Thanks so much to the lady that shared with us her snow cakes! Oh my gosh did my shearers demolish these! They were just perfect for afternoon smoko in the shed this afternoon. 👌💯✔✔’

But along the way, some of the Facebook group’s members started using a TWO-INGREDIENT method to whip up the cakes.

That’s right, bakers on the group have been using just the cake mix and a can of lemonade to whip up the Snow Cakes - with amazing results.

Rob used the 2-ingredient method on his Snow Cakes! Image: Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia/Facebook

Rob used this Green's cake mix ... and some lemonade! Image: Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia/Facebook

Fellow Kmart Pie Maker follower Rob writes, "Finally made the snow cakes."

"Used the Green’s vanilla cake mix ($2 in Coles currently) and 300ml lemonade."

"Cooked for around 6 minutes. Filled with whipped cream and home made strawberry jam."

"They are very light and delicious."

How good do Michelle's 2-Ingredient Snow Cakes look?! Image: Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia/Facebook

Group member Michelle added, "Tried the lemonade method tonight. Used the Greens cake mixture and 300ml of lemonade, cooked for 6 minutes. Filled with jam and cream and dusted with icing sugar."

