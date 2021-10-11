The Zooper Dooper-inspired milk cartons are limited edition, and come in three different flavours: raspberry, pineapple and blueberry.

They come in 600ml cartons and while they've been spotted across the nation at Woolworths, they’re yet to be available for online purchase.

It comes just in time for summer, and if you've ever wonder what Zooper Dooper tastes like as milk, now's your chance.

As for how the news about the Zooper Dooper-flavoured milks have been met by fans, you can see some of their reactions below.

"Hot damn, what a time to be alive!" one user shared on the Aussie Flavoured Milk Reviews Facebook page.

"I don't know how I feel about this," another added, before a third said: "Zooper dooper! Where did that come from?"

The rest followed in suite, with many a little conflicted, but very intrigued.