Love Island star Margarita Smith

In 2019, Love Island intruder Margarita was busted photoshopping her own selfie into a popular Aussie influencers bedroom.

Emma Spiliopoulos has amassed over 300,000 followers, largely thanks to the selfies she takes in her Pinterest-worthy bedroom.

The clean, modern bedroom featured a neutral grey and white colour scheme and a distinctive boho chair swing, so it didn’t take Emma long to work out Margarita had tried to pass her bedroom off as her own.

Sharing a screenshot of Margarita’s image, Emma wrote: “Stalking the new girl from Love Island and is it just me, but why is one of her selfies photoshopped into my room?”

The 2018 image of Margarita is still on her Instagram feed and has since been flooded with messages from fans calling her out.

“She photoshopped herself into @em.spiliopoulos room 😂” wrote one person.

“I have so many questions like why on earth would you photoshop yourself into @em.spiliopoulos room omg 😭😭😭😂😂😂” exclaimed another baffled fan.

The Bachelor's Jackson Garlick

In 2019, Bachelor star Jackson Garlick was caught out in an awkward Photoshop fail by Daily Mail Australia, who unearthed an Instagram post in which the sales manager seemingly photoshopped himself into a picture with Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the cringe-worthy pic, Jackson superimposed himself alongside Leo outside the Hard Rock Cafe on Hollywood Boulevard in California.

According to Daily Mail, the picture of Leo is actually from 12 years ago when the Titanic star attended a pre-Oscars party in 2007, and in the original, the actor is standing next to singer Jonah Johnson.

The publication states it is unclear whether Jackson edited the photo himself or had it professionally made at Universal Studios Florida, where he had been pictured wearing the same outfit.

Real Housewives of Melbourne

These ladies are known for bringing the drama on their reality series, but their pettiness hit a whole new level when Real Housewives of Melbourne star Lydia Schiavello was accused of heavily photoshopping former co-star Chyka Keebaugh to make her look heavier.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Chyka, who left the Housewives after season three, looked a lot heavier set in her mid-section than usual.

"I think somebody has been using the photoshop on poor Chyka," one fan commented on the Instagram photo.

"Dying at the photoshop. Poor Chyka doesn't deserve an extra 47kg Lydia," another added.

Lydia denied claims she'd edited Chyka to look wider around the stomach area, despite fans finding the original image which showed the mother-of-two looking more herself.

"It's an old photo from season 2 no photoshop, I wouldn't do that after being fat-shamed myself," she commented back.

However, Chyka's daughter Chessie soon dug up the original photo, adding that Lydia's dodgy photo was “the worst editing job” she’d ever seen, calling the post “truly pathetic”.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay is a repeat offender when it comes to Photoshop fails - but this shocker of an attempt back in 2015 had fans well and truly confused as to how the star wouldn't notice the warped wall - a result of her attempting to enhance her derriere.

"My feet look red lol- had to take that out. Only real red is my hair," she captioned the pic.

Fans paid no attention to her feet, and instead pointed out the hilariously bad edit, with one follower writing: "The door bends at the bottom and middle. Really. Fail."

Bachelor in Paradise's Jake Ellis

Reality star Jake Ellis raised eyebrows earlier this year when he posted a shirtless snap to Instagram that seemed to show that he had edited his bicep to appear larger.

Given that the door frame happened to be warped right where Jake's bicep is, the fail is pretty self-explanatory.

Jake, however, denied the claim, telling Daily Mail Australia: "Honestly only know how to edit a photo with an Instagram filter or a depth effect photo using an iPhone. That’s the extent of it."

Khloe Kardashian

Who could forget this famous photo uploaded to Khloe Kardashian's Instagram that appeared to look like another person entirely?

While the Kardashians are no strangers to regular Photoshop controversies, Khloe's dramatically different face had fans in a tizzy, with many tracking down the original photo, which shows the reality star looking far different to the edited version.

How awkward!

Bella Varelis

While not exactly a Photoshop fail per see, we couldn't go out with reflecting on Bachelor star Bella Varelis' cringeworthy Instagram fail, in which she stole a snap that belonged to a Moscow-based influencer in an attempt to pass it off as her own.

After Bella shared a romantic photo on her Instagram Story, the Instagram account Celeb Spellcheck was quick to notice the very same image had been posted by influencer Ekaterina Mezenova.

"Wait omg she stole someone's pic? Dead," one commenter wrote, while another said: "The second-hand embarrassment I'm feeling rn."

Many also noted that Bella herself had liked several of the influencer's images.