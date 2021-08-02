After a two-year hiatus, Love Island Australia is coming back with Sophie Monk as host.

Chase shocker - Larry Emdur's million-dollar deal!

Andrew O’Keefe’s assault charges earlier this year quickly caused a headache for The Chase. But it wasn’t long before Channel 7 unveiled Larry Emdur as his replacement.

Now, TV insiders say The Morning Show host has scored himself an eye-watering seven-figure contract!

“Between The Morning Show and The Chase, Larry is now on the big bucks,” dishes one source. “After rounds of negotiations, he’s sitting very pretty. He has effectively saved the network’s most successful game show – so he’s worth every penny!”

Larry has long been a favourite among Aussie viewers and the insider says he might soon be called on to lead one of the morning shows. “No doubt Karl and Kochie won’t like to hear it, but it’s true Larry is a natural fit to take over Sunrise or Today.”

Will Natalie Gruzlewski return for more Farmer?

Thanks to a positive ending and no shortage of drama, this year’s instalment of Farmer Wants a Wife has seen the show cement itself as a reality juggernaut.

Now, insiders say that host, Natalie Gruzlewski, is set to score a monster pay rise for helping make the show such a success!

“The ratings have made everyone at Channel 7 very happy and Nat is in prime position to negotiate a bigger fee,” says a source.

With “fake farmer” scandals and a plethora of bad press over Farmer Sam Messina, the insider believes “Nat is the glue that holds the show together”.

According to the insider, the show’s production company had “very little” interest in reviving the series without Nat’s involvement. “She knows her worth and what she brings to the table,” adds the source.

Rickie-Lee Coulter's AGT meltdown!

Despite an all-star judging panel, including US actor Neil Patrick Harris, the Australia’s Got Talent relaunch has been scrapped again!

COVID-19 restrictions have seen the show squashed, with Neil returning to New York earlier this month. Now, a cloud of uncertainty is hanging over the show – and nobody is more devastated than the host, Ricki-Lee Coulter!

A source says the singer is “shattered” by the show’s wave of bad luck and has entered into secret negotiations with Channel 7 to find her an alternative gig!

“It’s been almost two years that Ricki has been off-screen – she’s on the hunt for something else,” tells the insider, who says she’s itching to host Channel 7’s reboot of Australian Idol. “It’s time Ricki got a look in over Sonia Kruger,” quips the source.

