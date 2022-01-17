“I can hear her saying, ‘Good on you, Plonker,’ because that’s my family nickname.” Getty

Despite Tottie’s many career highlights, she has also experienced some tough times over the years, including a headline-making drug scandal back in 2011. But no matter what, she says Olivia, 73, is always there for her.

“She is my greatest champion,” Tottie adds. “She is always so proud of me and proud of the things that I do. Even in that drug situation she championed me. She is one of the most positive and beautiful people I know.”

In emotional scenes in the jungle, Tottie broke down as she discussed her drug scandal with her fellow campmates.

“I guess I did want an opportunity to voice my experience, because at the time I was overwhelmed and didn’t have the words,” she says.

Tottie said Olivia is her "greatest champion". Network 10

In 2011, Tottie was discovered with cocaine in her bag at a music festival. She told authorities the drugs were not hers – they were planted on her. While Tottie was never charged for the incident, she lost work and was bullied as a result.

Although Tottie, 59, has put the incident behind her, she knows that her daughter, Layla, would be proud that she finally shared her story.

“I can imagine my daughter watching this being so proud of me,” she admits. “When this happened she was a teenager and it really hit her hard … everyone was hurt.”

