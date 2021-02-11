Colby's exit from the show wasn't exactly what Tim envisioned. Instagram

Regardless of how you feel about Colby’s demise, this was the last time we will see Tim Franklin on our screens – sob!

Speaking exclusively to Now To Love, the actor reveals his exit from the show wasn’t exactly what he envisioned for his character, either.

“I was really shocked, I was really surprised, you know, surprised that it wasn’t going to be a death to be honest,” Tim admits.

“I was trying to convince [the writers] for a long time, like, I want to go out guns blazing. “But, when I read it, I really loved it; it’s a really nice little end for Colby. He needed to pay the price at some point.”

Tim, who has played the River-Boy-turned-police officer since 2018, has known for a long time the murder of his criminal step-father, Ross Nixon, would always come back to haunt Colby.

The former cop's past caught up with him and he was thrown behind bars. Channel Seven

"I knew when Colby decided to kill Ross that that drama was like… they let it rest and they let it rest for a long time. I knew it was on the back-burner and I knew it was going to come around, like a cheeky little storyline boomerang," he says with a laugh.

It’s been a dramatic past few months for Colby being exposed by Detective Angelo, being betrayed by Willow who was revealed as Witness X, and fighting for his life in prison.

The former cop shut out his loved ones and has been forced to do whatever it takes to survive behind bars. The turn of events paired with his open ended exit also means he could, someday, return.

“I've always floated the idea with some of the producers like, ‘Hey, Colby could come back as a bad, bad boy who has broken out of prison.

There is every chance the River boy could return to the Bay. Channel Seven

“To be honest, I had the most fun playing Colby when he was a bit of a villain.”

While Tim’s “happy” with how things ended for Colby, his departure from the show on a personal level was much more sombre.

“It was like a family member moving away, except I was the one that was leaving, it was sad."

“We’d become a family over the past three years, you spend more time with the cast that my family and friends."

“There were definitely a few tears, mainly from me,” he says with a chuckle.

