Chriddy first appeared on The Voice in 2019 and then again in 2022. Seven

Chriddy also cleared up any rumours of a fallout between him and his former singing partner Joel Adams, emphasising that they remain like “family”.

Away from the stage, the singer has had quite the harrowing upbringing, tragically losing his father to suicide when he was five years old.

“With any suicide, nobody really sees it coming,” Chriddy told 9Honey in 2019.

“It's just one of those things where you have to move on eventually — you can't dwell on it forever. It's always going to be something that pains you for most of your life, but it's how you deal with it and what you do to manage that, and what you can do moving forward to help other people going through it. Because mental health is huge — it's more important than physical health, in my eyes.”

Chriddy tragically lost his dad to suicide when he was five years old. Instagram

Growing up without a father was a confusing time for Chriddy, who confessed he had a lot of “built-up anger”.

But the star soon found solace in music, picking up a guitar like his dad.

“If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be doing music,” he revealed.

Apart from singing, Chriddy has found a different kind of love in his personal life, dating his partner Lucy since the start of the COVID pandemic.

While initially being friendzoned by his now-girlfriend, Chriddy managed to win her heart as a friendship blossomed into something more.

Chriddy went Insta official with his girlfriend Lucy in January 2021. Instagram

“We immediately got along like a house on fire and I knew she was someone I never wanted to lose in my life, ever,” Chriddy wrote in an Instagram post in January 2021. “We were both going through a very similar situation and could relate to a lot of things which I think helped us both deal with what we needed to deal with.



“As I’m sure this story now becomes pretty predictable, I fell in love with my best friend and in this what feels like a lifetime but short time knowing each other we have been through a lot together and more of late in particular. So much of it that’s kept private which I love and not many of you would understand or even begin to believe for that matter. But regardless Luc, you have always been there for me, cared for me, looked out for me, loved me when I stopped loving myself and always supported me, especially when those closest to me chose not to!!!"

He went on to thank Lucy for putting up with his “seven thousand different moods each week”.

“You are the most beautiful, genuine and kind soul ever even when you’re dealing with your own sh*t. You are one of a kind 😉 my favourite person and the most special human I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing."

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.

After more Voice content? Check out the articles below

The Voice's Faith Sosene reveals the "white lies" she told her mum ahead of her audition

The Voice's Theoni Marks sheds light on the "unspoken thing" in the music industry

From a viral hiccup video to The Voice stage: The journey of Ethan Hall

The smart way Ethan 'Hiccups' Hall hid his Voice gig

Fans are convinced they know who wins The Voice 2022

It was fate that Jessica Mauboy and her fiancé ended up together

Guy and Jules Sebastian's relationship timeline is picture-perfect

Why Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's marriage almost didn't survive

A look back at Rita Ora's high-profile love life

Here's the reason Sonia Kruger prefers to keep her relationship low-key