Ethan persevered through hiccups during a performance of the national anthem in 2015. The New Zealand Herald

“They were off before the anthem but then, when I was about to go out, they started again, and I pushed through it because the show must go on.”

Luckily for the performer, his mum soon managed to find a quick fix for the hiccups.

“You pull down your ear lobes and you skull a drink of water,” he said in the same interview. “Mum got really desperate one day when both my brother Toby and I had the hiccups,” he added, saying that the solution was found on page 10 of Google.

The virality of the performance meant that Ethan was quick to be recognised. When leaving the Channel 10 studio after an interview, he received plenty of stares, including one from a stranger reading a newspaper with the hiccuper on the front cover.

As well as singing, Ethan also plays the cello. Instagram

But the anthem was just the start of the now-13-year-old’s career. With the ability to play the cello and sing in different languages, the talented soprano since went on to work alongside Kate Ceberano and Jessica Mauboy.

And he may just get to spend more time with the latter star as he auditions for The Voice 2022, where the We Got Love singer coaches.

In a promo for the blind auditions, the Adelaide local can be seen braving The Voice stage, hoping that his singing pipes don’t “muck up”.

“I’m worried that my hiccups might come back,” the 13-year-old says in a preview.

But having previously confessed he doesn’t suffer from stage fright, we have high hopes for the cellist.

Ethan is braving The Voice stage. Seven

And his rendition of classical hymn Pie Jesu by Sarah Brightman certainly seems to floor the coaches, with Jess exclaiming that the performance “made (her) day”.

Ethan also confirmed his audition on his official Instagram page – which is currently managed by his parents.

“I have been holding the official news in and I can actually say, yes that is me on the @thevoiceau promos,” the post read.

“I wonder if a chair might turn.”

Can't get enough of The Voice content? Check out the articles below

Here's who's taking the stage for The Voice 2022

The Voice's Faith Sosene reveals the "white lies" she told her mum ahead of her audition

It was fate that Jessica Mauboy and her fiancé ended up together

Guy and Jules Sebastian's relationship timeline is picture-perfect

Why Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's marriage almost didn't survive

A look back at Rita Ora's high-profile love life

Here's the reason Sonia Kruger prefers to keep her relationship low-key