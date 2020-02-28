Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for a clean break from the British royal family have seemingly come unstuck after it was revealed they made one “fundamental” mistake. Getty

“The Queen may be 93 but she rules with an iron fist. She’s always refused to allow royal members to profit from their positions so she would certainly NEVER allow Harry and Meghan to cash in,” they add.

According to the publication Meghan masterminded a plan to make millions from the name after quitting the royal family.

“Within weeks she was behind dozens of trademark applications on products using the Sussex Royal name, planning to turn the brand into a global empire with herself as queen bee,” the insider spills.

But now the Queen has thrown a wrench in the works, the Sussexes are said not be handling the stress too well.

Meghan is said to have raged at Harry after news Queen Elizabeth banned them from using royal in their title. Getty

“There are major rumblings that the marriage won’t last. But you can ensure Meghan will get revenge on the royals by walking away with a King’s ransom,” they add.

A recent report claims the former Suits actress told friends that Her Majesty doesn't have a legal leg to stand on, and that there's nothing "legally" hindering her and Harry from using their Sussex Royal name.

According to Meghan, using the name “shouldn't even be an issue in the first place and it's not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils”, a source spilled to the Daily Mail.



The friend added: "Meghan said she's done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry".

Meghan reportedly told friends Her Majesty doesn't have a legal leg to stand on. Getty

The insider also says that the mother-of-one is working on "global projects" and using the Sussex name has nothing to do with making money.

The insider continued: "Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it.

The pair are set to officially step down as senior members of the royal family at the end of this month. Getty

"Meghan said the name of their brand pales in comparison to the foundation they are building and the enormously positive impact it will have on people and the environment."

"Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name."

It was confirmed this week that Harry and Meghan will officially step down as senior royals next month. The agreement reached between Her Majesty and the royal couple will be put into effect starting March 31.