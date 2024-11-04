Maddy and Charlotte have had their share of emotional moments this season on The Block, often finding themselves in tears after clashes with fellow Blockheads.

Monday night’s episode was no different, as another heated argument erupted between the sisters and another beloved team on The Block, Ricky and Haydn.

Following a parking violation, Maddy and Charlotte were left in tears after being treated unfairly by the eccentric best friends.

This week, each team has been partnered with an Allstar team to help renovate the Disney + Clubhouse. Maddy and Charlotte are teamed up with Ronnie and Georgie while Ricky and Haydn are working with Eliza and Liberty.

Despite the excitement of getting a helping hand from past fan-favourites, the mood quickly shifted when a parking violation set the girls back a day, resulting in an emotional moment as they struggled to communicate their frustrations.

(Credit: Channel Nine)

Ricky and Haydn had organised a Screed truck for their paving area, however, the truck had parked in the area that Maddy and Charlotte were renovating.

Charlotte and Georgie told Foreman Dan that it was “not [their] problem” and told them to park the truck in the area that needed to be Screeded.

However, no one listened to them. The girls were very distraught over the situation and ended up in tears after trying to convey their frustrations to Ricky and Haydn as well as Foreman Dan and the other workers.

“Don’t you understand that that’s completely inconveniencing just us,” Maddy said to Dan.

After a constant back and forth Dan said: “We’re going in circles. The truck is coming in, get over it.”

“It just felt quite unfair,” Maddy said to the camera. “In what world did [they] think that was okay.”

“I’m sick of these boys coming in and thinking they can walk all over us, and thinking their space is priority over ours,” she added.

(Credit: Channel Nine)

After the girls shed a few tears, Dan said they were going to find a solution to help them.

Ricky then went over to the girls to try and “calm the situation.” Maddy explained their frustration that she and Charlotte were never approached about a solution before everything happened and instead, they were just told and forced to put up with it.

Ricky tried to make the girls feel better by explaining that it was only Tuesday and they still had the rest of the week to get their area completed. Though it appeared that they had sorted through their issues, the girls explained to the camera later that it felt like more of a “quick fix.”

“I don’t think Ricky understood the magnitude of the inconvenience,” Maddy said.

Will the girls finish their BBQ area? Only time will tell…