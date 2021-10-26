WATCH BELOW: First look at Brooke Blurton as the Bachelorette

There is nothing more stressful than a rose ceremony on The Bachelorette, where every single viewer watching along at home can feel the anticipation through the screen.

It's even more intense for the men and women who stand there waiting to see if their name will be called out to determine if they still have a chance to win Brooke Blurton's heart.

Unfortunately for the contestants, they'll be sent home one by one after each rose ceremony, until there is only one left standing for Brooke to confess her love to.

And, she's already admitted that she does end up finding The One, so there will be no Honey Badger repeat this season.

So, out of the 16 men and women this year trying to find love, who has been sent packing from The Bachelorette mansion? Scroll on to see.