There is nothing more stressful than a rose ceremony on The Bachelorette, where every single viewer watching along at home can feel the anticipation through the screen.
WATCH BELOW: First look at Brooke Blurton as the Bachelorette
It's even more intense for the men and women who stand there waiting to see if their name will be called out to determine if they still have a chance to win Brooke Blurton's heart.
Unfortunately for the contestants, they'll be sent home one by one after each rose ceremony, until there is only one left standing for Brooke to confess her love to.
And, she's already admitted that she does end up finding The One, so there will be no Honey Badger repeat this season.
So, out of the 16 men and women this year trying to find love, who has been sent packing from The Bachelorette mansion? Scroll on to see.
Johann was sent home on the first night.
Ten
Johann
27-year-old carpenter Johann was the first one to miss out on a rose from Brooke, and took to Instagram after his exit to write:
"Holy smokes what an experience! I had a hell of a time. What an amazing group of people to meet and what an absolute gem @brooke.blurton is, I wish her all the very best!"
Beau was the second to go.
Ten
Beau
34-year-old photographer Beau's time in the mansion was cut short, which he addressed on Instagram after the episode aired.
"Short & sweet, just like Brookie," he penned. "It was an epic experience nonetheless and I'm wishing all those beauties left the best of luck."
"They really went with the Mr confident hey," he added, referring to his edit on the show.
