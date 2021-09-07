Cara had a very close-call after almost catching on fire while she was alseep. Ten

It was around two or three in the morning, it was a dark night, everyone was tired and hungry, as Cara explains, which is why it took a minute or two for her to realise that she was not actually on fire - but it was just her duffle bag.

"I jumped up and my bag was actually on fire and George was like 'I saved your life! I saved your life!' which is probably kind of true," she laughs.

The whole ordeal, one that Cara looks back at with humour, wasn't caught on camera, because the cameraman had accidentally forgotten to hit record.

"He [the cameraman] was looking, watching the whole thing through the camera but he hadn't pressed record," she says.

George and Cara were the dynamic duo of the season. Ten

Fire antics aside, George was Cara's closest ally on the show, and the two held strong for almost the entire season, but eventually had to place their votes on one another as the game neared its end.

It wasn't an easy decision for Cara, who explains how hard it was to turn on her friend, even though she knew it would have to happen eventually.

"I actually didn't sleep that night before; I knew what I had to do but it was just really tough," the 47-year-old says.

"It was always a gentleman's agreement at that point," she says. "It's just one of those things when you're both standing there, and you both know you have to do it. It just got to that point in the game."

"I'm a hard worker, I don't mind getting my hands dirty at all." Ten

The two of them were like fire and ice - pun intended - where Cara felt as though she was the "cool water" to George's hot-headedness.

"He's constantly thinking and I was kind of like a bit calmer," she tells us. "We trusted each other implicitly and I think that's the key."

George was even the one who gave Cara the nickname 'Duchess of Double Bay', a title to match his own self-proclaimed title as the 'King of Bankstown'.

"It was a bit tongue in cheek because I'm a hard worker, I don't mind getting my hands dirty at all, and I was fully dirty in the end," she laughs.

Cara made it to the top four before she was voted out. Ten

The mum-of-three also expresses feelings of gratitude and happiness for being able to make it all the way to the top four - a sentiment she shares with several other Survivor alumni.

Others who came fourth in the game include season three's Shonee Fairfax and Brooke Jowett, season four's Luke Toki, season one's Felicity 'Flick' Henry, and season two's Michelle Dougan - all of which starred in the show's All Stars season together.

"They are amazing, amazing people and I've actually been chatting to Luke - I've actually been chatting to all of them - behind the scenes because once you're in the Survivor family, it really is a different feeling," Cara says.