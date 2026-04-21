We FINALLY know when season five of Clarkson’s Farm is being released!

Get ready for some laughs, because Clarkson’s Farm is back for season five, with as much chaos as you’d expect.

Advertisement

Amid a government budget that challenges the farming community across the UK, Jeremy decided to make some big changes.

But if any of the previous seasons are anything to go by, there are guaranteed mishaps along the way.

However, the good news is that we will see Jeremy back in action at Diddly Squat Farm much sooner than expected.

Scroll for the release date below.

Advertisement

(Credit: Prime Video)

Why did Kaleb quit Clarkson’s Farm?

Even though Jeremy’s farmhand, Kaleb Cooper, was absent for a fair bit of season four, he didn’t quit the show entirely. Fans worried when the former Top Gear host hired Harriet Cowan as a replacement.

Instead, he released three books and went on a speaking tour.

Advertisement

“I’m still involved, yeah. There’s lots of rumours going out that I’ve been replaced, but I’m still here,” he told Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning at the time.

But don’t fret, because he is back for season five!

We’re heading back to Diddly Squat Farm! (Credit: Getty)

Why did Clarkson’s Farm shut down?

Fans worried last year when Jeremy took to social media to reveal that one of his cows, which was pregnant with twins, contracted bovine tuberculosis.

Advertisement

The respiratory disease, which is transmitted through direct contact with an animal or the consumption of contaminated food or water, can also be transferred to humans.

At the time, he revealed that the cow was isolated and then put down. The farm also went into lockdown. However, in March 2026, he shared a promising update.

“After seven months of lockdown, Diddly Squat farm became officially TB-free this week,” he wrote in his column for The Sun.

However, he also revealed that one of his donkeys had the chronic condition called laminitis, and sadly had to be put down.

Advertisement

“In farming, it seems you are allowed one bit of good news, but it must always be accompanied by some kind of disaster,” he penned.

Sadly, we won’t see Prince William on the show this time. (Credit: Getty)

When does season five of Clarkson’s Farm come out?

The series will be released globally on Prime Video in June.

The first four episodes will be released on June 3, with two more out on June 10, and the final two episodes released on June 17.

Advertisement

Where can I watch Clarkson’s Farm season four in Australia?

The good thing is that if you don’t want to wait until then, you can watch the first four seasons.

You can watch every episode of Clarkson’s Farm on Prime Video.

Advertisement