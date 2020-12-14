WATCH BELOW: Stan Walker on his road to recovery after cancer diagnosis

Congratulations are in order for Australian Idol winner Stan Walker who is officially engaged!

The 30-year-old singer shares the happy news on Instagram, confirming the news with a picture of himself and fiancée, Lou Tyson.

"When you know, you sometimes still dont know lol... But with you I always knew...," he sweetly captioned the post, before joking, "She said yes after like the 15th time hahaha..."

Stan continued: "No person I’d rather spend the rest of my life with than you... My best mate... The one I can be my ultimate, weird, dramatic, emotional, true, honest self with...

"I can truthfully say, I have found my soul mate...I love you my fiancé...Mo ake tonu ake...."

Lou shared her own photo with Stan with a very similar caption, except the caption began: "With you I always knew... I said YES!!"

