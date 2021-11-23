Squid Game has inspired concerning TikTok trends. Netflix

Women's and Children's Hospital Burns Specialist Dr Amy Jeeves has issued a warning via 7NEWS about the potential dangers of cooking honeycomb.

"You need to heat up the sugar to about 145C, the contact time for the extra hot sticky liquid is what causes the severe burns," Dr Amy said.

Over the last month, three children were admitted to hospital with injuries ranging from mild scalds to nerve damage from handling hot honeycomb.

The handling of hot honeycomb can cause severe burns. Netflix

One of the children was 14-year-old Aiden who suffered deep burns to his hand and nerve damage to his leg.

"It’s shocking that such a simple act, like making honeycomb, could have such serious consequences," his mother Helena told news.com.au.

"A lot of kids his age are watching Squid Game. It’s very popular and Aiden was trying to recreate the honeycomb with the imprint on it," she said.

"He looked it up on TikTok on how to create it."