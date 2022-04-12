The singer admitted to “self-medicating with alcohol”. Getty

As Johns did not appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday, he was represented by lawyer Bryan Wrench who entered the guilty plea on his behalf.

Magistrate Ian Cheetham warned that due to the nature of the offense, the musician faced the prospect of a custodial sentence over his crimes, which saw two people injured and one woman taken to hospital.

Following the shocking incident, Daniel took to Instagram to explain that he had been "self-medicating" with alcohol to deal with PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

"Last night I got lost while driving and was in an accident," he explained in a post to Instagram. "I am okay. Everyone is okay."

Daniel has since admitted himself to rehab. Instagram

“Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression. I know that this is not sustainable or healthy,” Daniel wrote.

“I have to step back now as I’m self admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don’t know how long I’ll be there.

“Appreciate your love and support as always,” he concluded.

A sentencing hearing has been set for June 22.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.