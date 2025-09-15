How you can score a FREE Krispy Kreme doughnut THIS Thursday!

There’s always an excuse to have sweet treats to celebrate birthdays, especially when it comes to Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Advertisement

You DEFINITELY cannot go wrong there!

The good news is, you can enjoy free glazed doughnuts for Krispy Kreme’s birthday… which sounds very exciting indeed!

The doughnut chain loves to celebrate any occasion with a freebie – it’s only been a few weeks since they gave out free glazed doughnuts to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

This year, Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 88th birthday in Australia, and if you ask us, that’s the perfect reason to grab a sweet treat!

Advertisement

Find out how you can get them below.

How can you get a free Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut?

The good news is, you don’t have to wait too long, because Krispy Kreme’s birthday is on September 18!

And no in-person purchase is required to get one!

Advertisement

All you have to do is tell a Krispy Kreme team member “Hip Hip Hooray” to claim one free doughnut.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy!

The countdown is on to score a free Krispy Kreme birthday doughnut! (Credit: Krispy Kreme )

If you’re thinking about celebrating Krispy Kreme’s birthday from afar, you can get a free glazed doughnut delivered straight to you!

Advertisement

All you have to do is buy something from the Same Day Delivery/Pick Up menu online.

To redeem it, just add the FREE Original Glazed doughnut item to your cart, which will then be reduced to $0. You are entitled to one free doughnut per online transaction.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t include airport shops, at Krispy Kreme South Australia, at Coles, Woolworths, 7-Eleven, bp-Connect, bp Australia, and bp Travel Centre Shops, Ampol, Hungry Jack’s, Costco, or third-party delivery apps.

The offer is only while stocks last, so you’d better get there quickly, before they’re all gone!

Advertisement