Activate the bat-signal, Commissioner! Krispy Kreme have collaborated with Warner Bros. Discover to bring fans three limited edition ‘Hungry for Heroes’ doughnuts, celebrating iconic DC superheroes.

These super treats are here to rescue you from sweet cravings.

“We can’t promise you’ll reach Superman, Batman or Wonder Woman level by bringing a dozen doughnuts to the office or your next get together but you will be a hero,” said Dave Skena, Chief Growth Officer at Krispy Kreme.

Power up your tastebuds, superfans!

Find out more about them below.

Which icon will you devour first? (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

What are the Hungry for Heroes doughnuts?

The all-new Hungry for Heroes collection features three of DC Comic’s most popular superheroes, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman:

Superman Doughnut

It may not be bulletproof, but it is delicious! The Superman Doughnut is shell doughnut filled with Vanilla Kreme, dipped in light blue truffle, and topped with more Vanilla Kreme, Superman piece and Superman sprinkle blend.

Batman Doughnut

This Dark Knight-inspired treat is a shell doughnut filled with custard, dipped in choc, topped with yellow bat signal icing and piece.

Wonder Woman Doughnut

Everyone’s favourite Amazon! The Wonder Woman Doughnut is an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in red truffle icing, dunked in white stars and blue sprinkles, and topped with a Wonder Woman piece and belt.

“So long as there are doughnuts, there is always hope…and so long as there is hope, there can be victory!” – Wonder Woman, probably

These Krispy Kreme donuts are only around for a limited time. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

Where can I buy the Hungry for Heroes range?

Like any good superhero, these legendary doughnuts can’t stick around for long! The DC Superhero doughnuts will be available individually, in-store and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s website until 29 July. The Superheroes Dozen box is $34.95 and individual doughnuts can be purchased for $4.50 each.

