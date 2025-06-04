To celebrate National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 6th, Krispy Kreme is giving away a drool-worthy 100,000 free original glaze doughnuts.

Advertisement

It’s a dream come true for doughnut lovers across the country, many of whom are undoubtedly already counting down the hours until their local Krispy Kreme store opens its doors on the day.

For those wanting to take advantage of the offer, all you have to do is swing by your local store on the day and redeem your complimentary original glazed doughnut at the counter….it’s really that simple!

While the offer is available all day long, Krispy Kreme is encouraging eager doughnut connoisseurs to head down early to avoid missing out and beat the potential rush.

100,000 FREE Krispy Kremes will be given away on Friday, June 6. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

Advertisement

“National Doughnut Day isn’t just a date on the calendar for us at Krispy Kreme – it is the day we eagerly anticipate all year long!” Marketing Manager at Krispy Kreme ANZ, Laura Pashby, tells New Idea.

“Year after year, the love and enthusiasm we see from fans on this day is truly something special. It’s become a key moment for us as a brand to connect, celebrate, and spread joy across the nation.”

“What better way to say thank you for that unwavering support than with a free OG? So round up your family and mates, and swing by – we’d love to see you!”

Delicious is an understatement. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

Advertisement

Since opening their first store down under in the western Sydney suburb of Penrith in 2003, the dessert chain has become a fast favourite for Aussies looking to indulge in a sweet treat (or several).

In the 22 years since, an additional 39 stores have opened across the country in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, and as far north as Townsville.

In previous years, Krispy Kreme has conducted similar giveaways, but their 100,000 free doughnut giveaway on National Doughnut Day is one of their largest ever.

To give you a visual, 100,000 Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts is enough to stretch the length of eight Sydney Harbour Bridges!

Advertisement

Find out where your local Krispy Kreme store is located and when it is open here.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are also available nationally in 7-Eleven and selected Woolworths and Coles stores.

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use