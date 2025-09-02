Maxibon’s newest ice-cream is its strangest and tastiest one ever

If you’re a fan of Maxibon, you’re in luck, because there’s a new flavour – and it’s stranger than usual.

How strange, you ask?

Well, Peters is merging the beloved ice-cream with Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things… enter the Upside Down Bon!

“At Maxibon, we’ve always embraced bold ideas and unconventional thinking – and this collaboration with Netflix’s Stranger Things is no exception,” Peters Ice Cream Head of Marketing, Andrea Hamori, says.

“The Upside Down Bon is our largest launch to date, bringing together two cult favourites in a way that’s uniquely Maxibon.

“We’re excited to deliver an exclusive experience for Aussie fans that blurs the line between food and fandom.”

You can now grab the Stranger Things and Maxibon Upside Down Bon across Australia! (Credit: Peters)

What is Maxibon’s Upside Down Bon?

The Upside Down Bon is a Maxibon with a twist.

It features a brand-new black biscuit on one side and an all-new red chocolate coating on the other.

It features a white chocolate-flavoured slab loaded with cookie crumbs, which is sandwiched between the two chocolate biscuits on one end, and dipped in red chocolate with cookie crumbs on the other.

When is Stranger Things season 5 coming out?

The countdown is on! The fifth season of Stranger Things comes out in Australia on November 27 on Netflix.

The first four episodes will be released on that date, with volume two (three episodes) on Boxing Day, and the finale on New Year’s Day.

All of the episodes will drop at 12pm AEDT.

You can purchase the Upside Down Bon in packs of four or individually. (Credit: Peters)

Where can you buy the Maxibon Upside Down Bon?

Thankfully, you can purchase Maxibon’s Upside Down Bon throughout September!

You can get them in packs of four at Coles, Woolworths, and independent grocery stores for $11.60, and loose packs in petrol and convenience stores for $5.60 each.



