Whether you’ve recently gotten back into the gym, have joined a run club, are a pilates princess, or are simply looking for a way to soothe sore muscles, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the muscle recovery products on the market.
Luckily for you, the team at New Idea has been hard at work trying out some of the best to launch in Australia in 2025, including the bestselling LUSH Muscle Recovery Heroes range.
Designed to aid in muscle recovery, assist in reducing inflammation, revive tired feet, and invigorate the body with the help of magnesium and other natural ingredients, these products have been flying off the shelves.
But do they actually work? Read our honest reviews below!
Best Muscle Recovery Products to shop in Australia in 2025
Lush Cosmetics After Massage Bar
This magnesium, witch hazel, and arnica infused massage bar uses ingredients such as eucalyptus, peppermint, and spearmint oils that will not only help unwind your mind, but your body post-exercise, and will assist in relieving any knots or tension in your body.
“This lavender scented massage bar felt a bit chalky to start, but before long, it glided over my body, giving a silky, soothing feeling. There was a slight tingly sensation for a brief time after (which is a good sign given it’s magnesium soap!), and I felt like my body and muscles were in a relaxed state. The only downside was that it crumbled in half quite quickly, after getting wet.” – Leigh Credlin, Deputy Editor, New Idea
Lush Cosmetics Magic Crystals Body Scrub
From $13.00 from Lush
This herbaceous, exfoliating body scrub comes in three sizes (130g, 300g, and 650g) and was crafted using refreshing natural ingredients such as mint, sage, fine sea salts, and more that will leave your body feeling buffed and polished to perfection.
“The Lush Magic Crystals not only smell amazing – like a peppermint dream (which you wouldn’t expect because of the vibrant purple colour!) but also feel amazing. It’s not too coarse and actually feels like it’s giving your skin a good wash at the same time.”
“Plus – the peppermint adds a nice cool feeling when it’s all washed off!” – Celia Whitley, Entertainment Writer, New Idea
Lush Cosmetics Pink Peppermint Foot Lotion
From $13.00 from Lush
This minty treat for tired feet comes in two sizes (45g and 225g) and is PERFECT for those looking to give their aching soles some much-needed TLC.
“Now that we’re in the depths of winter – and the Birks have been packed away – I haven’t given a lot of thought to my feet. But why should our hands get all the moisturising love, especially when it’s cold?”
“So with that in mind, I gave this creamy foot lotion a whirl for a week. At first, I was a little bit put off by the somewhat sloppy texture and its very pink colouring – but after adjusting the application quantity – hint: a smidge goes a long way! – I soon noticed that my size 10s felt softer and smoother after just a few days.”
“The smell is also delicious–peppermint, but not overpoweringly so. Will continue using – and fully expect to be 100% sandal ready come spring!” – Melissa Field, Associate Editor, New Idea
Lush Cosmetics Cold Water Soother
$13.00 from Lush
Re-energise your entire body with this soothing magnesium bath bomb that has been created for use in ice-cold baths. While the benefits of cold water for the body to aid in muscle recovery and inflammation are known, the added step of using this budget-friendly bath bomb will help speed up this process!
“Anyone looking for a fun alternative to Magnesium Salt should give this bath bomb a try! As someone who does a bit of exercise (both cardio and weights), it left my body feeling super relaxed!” – Leigh Credlin, Deputy Editor, New Idea