“There are people who say I’m not the GOAT because I didn’t pass Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam titles, which she achieved before the ‘open era’ that began in 1968,” Williams wrote.

Despite saying she would be "lying" if she said she didn't want the title, she added that she's "really not thinking about her."

“The way I see it, I should have had 30-plus grand slams," Serena continued. "I had my chances after coming back from giving birth. I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final. I played while breastfeeding. I played through post-partum depression.

“But I didn’t get there. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. I didn’t show up the way I should have or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that’s fine. Actually, it’s extraordinary."

Margaret Court has caused controversy in recent years.

She concluded that, at the end of the day, when asked to choose between building her tennis career or her family, "I choose the latter."

It's fair for the mum-of-one to dismiss comparisons to Court, given that the 80-year-old has made headlines in recent years after she vowed to stop using Qantas because of the airline’s promotion of same-sex marriage.

Court wrote in an article for the West Australian that she believed in the traditional definition of marriage as stated in the Bible.

"Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines [where] possible for my extensive travelling," she said.

Unsurprisingly, her statement caused outrage among tennis fans and players alike, with retired tennis player Martina Navratilova, who is openly gay, responding on Twitter at the time that "maybe it's time to change the name of Margaret Court Arena then".

Despite the call to rename the arena gaining major traction on social media, Australia's Prime Minister at the time, Malcolm Turnbull, said that Court was "entitled" to her opinion.

"Whatever people may think about Margaret Court's views on gay marriage, and she's entitled to have them, and she's entitled to fly on whatever airline she likes, or not ... she is one of the all-time greats and the Margaret Court Arena celebrates Margaret Court the tennis player," he told radio station 3AW.