Justin and Selena Getty

"It always seems to be within a little bubble, and it's because it's safe, right?" she continued.

"You're wanting someone to understand what you're going through. You're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it's interesting and fun."

But you end up "having a relationship for people" and "not even for yourself", she explained.

Selena with The Weeknd Getty

"There's almost this point where it's like, 'Oh, we're making it known that we're together.

"You just need to decide, within our world, if it's for you or is it for show."

Selena also opened up about the success of her recent single Lose You To Love Me.

The song details her struggles to cope after the eventual complete breakdown of her relationship with Justin, and her feelings around his move into a new relationship – and then marriage – with Hailey Baldwin within months of their split.

Mr & Mrs Bieber Instagram/justinbieber

"When that happened, I had a moment where I said, 'I completely get it,'" she said how the positive responses she received after dropping the track affected her.

"The agony, the confusion, the self-doubt, all of that wrapped up into that song. That was a moment where I got it, I needed that, I went through that for something like this, for other people."

While she hasn't been romantically connected to anyone of late, Selena was most recently spotted locking lips with her friend Julia Michaels on Julia's birthday.

Sharing a picture of their kiss on social media, the pair also showed off matching arrow tattoos on their lower thumbs on Instagram, with Selena explaining: "It's tatted ... my arrow points to you forever."