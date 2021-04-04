Schapelle Corby is set to appear on Dancing With The Stars: All Stars as a wildcard entry. New Idea/ EXCLUSIVE

While Schapelle explains she launched the re-release of her biography, My Story, in Sydney back in 2019, she only ended up being “on the ground” for “less than a day” and didn’t really get a chance to explore properly.

“This time I’m really getting a feel for the people and soaking it all in,” Schapelle gushes.

After spending nine harrowing years inside Bali’s Kerobokan Prison, it’s clear the simple things now make Schapelle smile.

“Being able to stand on Bondi Beach and take in the crisp sand and hot weather, it’s incredible,” she says. “My life motto is to live in the now and try and make every day special.”

Schapelle’s casting on Dancing with the Stars raised eyebrows, with many online commentators saying she wasn’t a celebrity. However, there’s no denying the former beautician is a household name beloved by many.

Now, Schapelle is doing her best to block out the noise and says she’s extremely grateful to have been asked to take part – despite the physical demands that have come with the training.

“I didn’t really realise how hard this would all be on my body,” she laughs. “I have bruises to show for all this work and I now have muscles that I didn’t know even existed.”

Joining Schapelle are three other newcomers, Renee Bargh, Jessica Gomes and Matty Johnson – who she insists is her “fiercest” and most “real” competitor.

Headed to Summer Bay

After a brief stint on SAS Australia and now Dancing with the Stars, Schapelle has well and truly become a member of the Channel Seven family. And she says she’s not ruling out future work with the network – including possibly joining the cast of the famous Aussie soap, Home and Away!

“Could you imagine?!” Schapelle teases. “You never really know what the future holds ... I try to focus on the present, but you never know. I’m definitely keeping my options open.”

Coincidentally, Schapelle is set to face-off against several Home and Away cast members on Dancing with the Stars, including Lincoln Lewis, Luke Jacobz, and Summer Bay royalty Bec Hewitt and Ada Nicodemou.