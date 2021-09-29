Koby found fame following the release of the 'Bra Boys' documentary. Flicks

“In the Bra Boys movie my wounds were really fresh and I was still really hurt compared to what I am now. I went into that movie full of hatred and I went in wanting to hurt my little brother’s dad,” Koby admitted to New Idea.

“In the heat of the moment and out of revenge I said the wrong thing. I owe it to my little brother to clear it up, that was the wrong thing of me to do.”

Koby says that he hasn’t spoken to his brother about the incident yet, but hopes that him seeing his sincere apology on national TV will help to mend old wounds.

“It was the wrong thing of me to do and now that I’m older and I understand what it’s like to be a father - he never hit us. In hindsight, I was a hurt little scared kid, and I did it to make them feel bad,” he says.

Koby hoped his brother would see his admission. Seven

As the surfer made the difficult decision to Voluntarily Withdraw on Wednesday night’s episode due to his back pain flaring up (he’s broken it twice), fans were given yet another candid insight into the star’s softer side.

“I’m not here to hurt myself, I live a really simple life and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Koby explained following his choice to VW.

“I’ve been a good dad for five years, but if I go home and I’m lying in bed for a year, my whole life goes south,” he said.

“I don’t want that for my son.”

Koby and Olya's son Makua was born in 2015. Instagram

Amid his early exit from SAS Australia, Koby gave props to his fellow recruits, telling New Idea that the entire experience was “humbling”.

“I kind of humbled myself and I had to pull out on national TV and I didn’t like that,” he says.

“I [quit] for one reason and one reason only, to go home a happy, healthy human. Then you go through that whole pain pills, medication and it goes into an evil downward spiral of depression if you ask me.

“It was very humbling and every person on the show after me was stronger than me and I take my hat off to them.”