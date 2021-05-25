Samantha Armytage (right) has dispelled rumours of a feud with herself and former colleague Sam Mac (left). Instagram

Featured in one of the photos was Samantha's dog Banjo who she claimed got multiple mentions in Sam's book.

"Banjo Armytage mentioned on pages 4, 7, 9, 11 and 148" the podcast host wrote.

The 39-year-old also shared a photo of the first page of the weatherman's book, which had been signed by the author himself as well as a furry friend.

"It's even signed by Coco (Sam Mac's cat)" Samantha wrote. "We love it!"

While both Sams are on friendly terms, other rumours of a rift between Samantha and her Sunrise replacement Natalie Barr began to simmer after the current host spoke with Now To Love about her new role, with people claiming she was throwing some not-so-subtle shade at her predecessor.

Samantha Armytage shared sweet snaps of Sam Mac's new book to her Instagram stories. Instagram

Speaking with the publication, Natalie said: "Sam's [Armytage] happy she's not doing the hours and is happy living a quieter life, definitely."

Natalie, 53, went on to speak about how she copes with the increased attention she is garnering from her new position.

"I think people get sick of people who work in TV complaining about the attention," she said. "I've turned off all these notifications on my Twitter feed."

Samantha (left) has been replaced by journalist Natalie Barr (right). Channel Seven

Meanwhile, Sam Mac recently spoke out about the revolving door that is morning television with Yahoo!.

"Shuffling is just part of breakfast TV." he told the publication.

Sam then went on to speak about Samantha's departure and how it has impacted the show.

"You know, I miss Sam (Armytage), I think Sam was wonderful on the show, and we're friends and it's a big loss. But at the same time, Nat can do the show and she has done the show so many times.

"She's always been the news person and now she's in the host seat and I think it's breathed a little bit of freshness into the show as well."