Featured in one of the photos was Samantha's dog Banjo who she claimed got multiple mentions in Sam's book.
"Banjo Armytage mentioned on pages 4, 7, 9, 11 and 148" the podcast host wrote.
The 39-year-old also shared a photo of the first page of the weatherman's book, which had been signed by the author himself as well as a furry friend.
"It's even signed by Coco (Sam Mac's cat)" Samantha wrote. "We love it!"
While both Sams are on friendly terms, other rumours of a rift between Samantha and her Sunrise replacement Natalie Barr began to simmer after the current host spoke with Now To Love about her new role, with people claiming she was throwing some not-so-subtle shade at her predecessor.
Speaking with the publication, Natalie said: "Sam's [Armytage] happy she's not doing the hours and is happy living a quieter life, definitely."
Meanwhile, Sam Mac recently spoke out about the revolving door that is morning television with Yahoo!.
"Shuffling is just part of breakfast TV." he told the publication.
Sam then went on to speak about Samantha's departure and how it has impacted the show.
"You know, I miss Sam (Armytage), I think Sam was wonderful on the show, and we're friends and it's a big loss. But at the same time, Nat can do the show and she has done the show so many times.
"She's always been the news person and now she's in the host seat and I think it's breathed a little bit of freshness into the show as well."