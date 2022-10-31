Just days before Britney flashed her eyebrow-raising band, she and Rusty made their official red carpet debut at his Poker Face film premiere in Rome.

“Russell looked thrilled to go public with Britney by his side,” says an onlooker.

Wedding buzz has been circulating since July, when Russell was seen shopping, reportedly for a ring, at Cartier’s flagship store in Rome. The fact that his sons, Charles and Tennyson, and mum Jocelyn, were with the smitten couple at the time has many convinced some type of secret ceremony occurred.

A source close to Russell, who jetted back to his Nana Glen property in rural New South Wales last week, confirms to New Idea that marriage has been on the cards with Russell “for a while”.

“He’s been telling friends since he met Britney that she’s different,” says the source. “She is loyal, fun and beautiful – everything he wanted in a companion.”

It wasn’t always this way, though. After his divorce from ex-wife Danielle Spencer was finalised in 2018 following their initial split in 2012, Russell had pretty much sworn off getting remarried.

“Then Britney came back into his life and changed that,” tells the source.

Russell first met Britney, a former aspiring actress, in 2013 on set of Broken City. They reconnected around 2020 and things got pretty serious quite quickly.

“Russell went through hell with his divorce but he really is a sucker for love, and despite his tough-guy persona, marrying his girlfriend on a whim with his mum and sons by his side is exactly what he would do.”

“Losing his dad [John] last year was a core-shaker for Russell and it had him re-evaluating what’s important. And aside from his sons, Britney is number one.”