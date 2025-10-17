Rare and peculiar souvenir from Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding is up for sale

There have been many pieces of royal history that have previously gone up for auction, but this one takes the cake.

Now, people have the chance to buy one of the last pieces of Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding cake – 77 years later.

The late royal, who was 21 and a Princess at the time, married then-26-year-old Philip Mountbattenon, at Westminster Abbey, on November 20, 1947.

The piece of cake has been put up for auction by Hansons Auctioneers.

The remnants from a slice of Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding cake are up for auction. (Credit: Hansons Auctioneers)

The four-tiered creation was originally made by McVitie & Price and was decorated with royal crests, including the duke’s regimental and naval badges.

According to the listing, it weighed more than 226 kilos, and was made with 660 eggs, 80 oranges, and over “three gallons of navy rum”.

It was also affectionately nicknamed the 10,000-mile cake, because the ingredients came from across the Commonwealth.

The fruit was provided by the Australian Girl Guides, and a slice preserved with South African rum and brandy was sent back to Australia.

About 2000 slices were cut for distinguished guests, but up to another dozen cakes were made for staff at the various royal residences, and for charities, schools, and hospitals.

Hello! acquired a press release about the cake, which read: “Each piece of sugar work was made separately and then fitted into its place on the cake.” It also said that the “conventional lucky charms are hidden in the bottom tier.”

Pieces of Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding cake have been up for auction before. (Credit: Getty)

How much is Queen Elizabeth II’s cake expected to sell for?

The piece on auction was previously owned by the late Queen’s servant Cyral Dickman, who was also loved by the late Princess Diana. He passed away in 2012.

At the time of publication, it is expected to sell for between £150 and £200, and is on auction until October 21.

It’s in a plain box that says “Presented to Mr C. Dickman by Princess Elizabeth Nov 20th 1947”.

Previously, another slice of the grand cake sold for £3000 in July 2025.

Other pieces have also been up for sale in the past, as well as other wedding mementos, such as handwritten notes, wedding gift lists and bridesmaid dresses.

