Queen Camilla breaks her silence on harrowing attack as a teenager

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault. If you find this topic distressing, please contact the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Advertisement

Queen Camilla has spoken for the first time about being attacked on a train when she was a teenager.

The royal, who has been championing against domestic abuse, opened up about it to the BBC.

She explained that she was on a train heading to Paddington Station.

“I was reading my book, and you know, this boy, man, attacked me, and I did fight back,” Camilla told BBC Radio 4’s flagship news programme Today.

Advertisement

Queen Camilla has spoken about the assault for the first time. (Credit: Getty)

“And I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying, ‘Why is your hair standing on end?’ and ‘Why is a button missing from your coat?'”

She explained that she was “so furious” about it, and “it sort of lurked for many years”.

It was only when others spoke up about their experiences that she decided to do so too.

Advertisement

The Queen also explained that she wanted to use her platform to raise awareness because domestic violence is a “taboo” subject.

“I thought, well, if I’ve got a tiny soapbox to stand on, I’d like to stand on it,” she said.

She’s determined to remove the “taboo” surrounding family and domestic violence. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“And there’s not a lot I can do except talk to people and get people together.”

While this is her first time speaking about it, the incident was reported in the book Power and the Palace, which was released in September and written by journalist and royal correspondent Valentine Low.

During the interview, Camilla spoke to racing commentator John Hunt, whose wife and two daughters, Louise and Hannah, were killed by Louise’s ex-partner in 2024.

She also said that he gave her the courage to speak up. Other victims and survivors of assault and their families were also present during the interview.

Advertisement









