The Crown. Netflix

The Crown

Season 5 on Netflix in November

Sadly, fans will have to wait a little while longer for the highly anticipated fifth season of the royal drama, with it set to air in the second half of 2022.

In its penultimate season, The Crown is set to focus on the infamous decline of Prince Charles and Diana’s marriage. Taking over the role of the Princess of Wales from Emma Corrin is Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Elizabeth said. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Meanwhile, stepping into the role of the Queen is Imelda Staunton, who has big shoes to fill following the success of her predecessors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. Can’t wait for this!

A Very British Scandal. Amazon Prime

A Very British Scandal

Coming soon on Amazon Prime

She famously played Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown, but now Claire Foy is sinking her teeth into a new royal role.

The actress is set to star as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, alongside Paul Bettany as Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, in this gripping drama.

The series will follow the couple’s very tumultuous divorce, which became one of the most notorious legal cases of the 20th century.

Margaret dominated headlines as she faced accusations of forgery, theft, drug taking and violence. But, even as her friends and the press sought to vilify her, Margaret refused to go quietly.

Young Royals. Netflix

Young Royals

Season 2 on Netflix in July

After an incredibly successful first season, this Swedish drama has been announced for a second season. Season one follows Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) as he enrols in a boarding school after getting into a fight.

There, he must deal with a litany of teen dramas, all while trying to hide his emerging sexuality and his attraction towards one of his male classmates.

When his older brother tragically dies, Wilhelm becomes next in line to the throne, and must deal with being in the public eye. So, when news of his sexuality emerges, how will the young prince cope with the ensuing pressure?

Pearl. Getty

Pearl

Coming soon to Netflix

For her first collaboration with Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex will create and executive produce this animated family series that centres on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl named Pearl, who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said.

She will be producing the fantasy-meets-history series alongside Elton John’s husband David Furnish.

Heart of Invictus. Getty

Heart of Invictus

Coming soon to Netflix

Prince Harry is also working on a documentary series that‘s no doubt close to his heart.

It will focus on Harry’s initiative, the Invictus Games, which is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans. It will follow a group of competitors as they train and prepare for the 2022 event.

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” Prince Harry said.

Bridgerton. Netflix

Bridgerton

Season 2 on Netflix 22 January

Based on a series of historical romance novels by Julia Quinn, the first season of Bridgerton became an instant hit as fans were glued to Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) journey through the cut-throat London high-society scene.

Season two will focus on her brother Antony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as he makes a sensible match – only then to fall head-over-heels for his intended’s protective elder sister. Will there be a happy ending?

Downton Abbey: A New Era. Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey: A New Era

In Cinemas March 18

Scandal, drama and intrigue are sure to be on the agenda for the Downtown Abbey sequel. However, the exact details surrounding the plot of the movie have been kept firmly under wraps so far.

About all we can divulge is that there will be an overseas trip for the Crawley family and a wedding – although we aren’t sure whose!

Fans will be thrilled to hear that it has been confirmed that all the main cast will be back for the sequel, including Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern.

Additionally, several new cast members have been announced, including Dominic West and Hugh Dancy. Can’t get enough Downton!

Spencer. Spencer

Spencer

In cinemas January 26

In one of the most talked-about movies of the year, Kristen Stewart transforms into Princess Diana for this latest take on the life of the most photographed woman in the world.

Set over the course of one agonising Christmas at Sandringham in 1991, the movie explores the breakdown of Prince Charles and Diana’s marriage amid scandals and rumours of cheating.

Already separated, but not divorced, the Princess of Wales must put on a happy front as she endures all the rituals that come with a very royal Christmas. Spencer is an imagining of the struggles that the princess suffered during those fateful days.