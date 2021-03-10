Royal fans are speculating as to who may have said those racist comments about Archie. Getty

The former Duchess went on to tell Oprah that those comments were "relayed to (her) from Harry from conversations that family had with him".

From there, royal fans started collecting evidence in an attempt to discern just who may have voiced such a horrendous opinion.

It didn't take long for the first crack in the case to be unearthed, aided by none other than Oprah herself.

Speaking to CBS's This Morning over in the US, the TV icon narrowed down the suspects by eliminating two key members of The Firm.

"(Harry) did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it that it was not his grandmother (the Queen) and nor his grandfather (Prince Philip) that were a part of those conversations." Oprah explained.

So that crosses out the leaders of the helm. But that still leaves many members of the royal family who the public are investigating.

During their sit-down interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry made some serious bombshell claims about the royal family. CBS

After the Queen and Philip's names were cleared, fans started speculating that one of the next two in line for the throne may be the guilty party, i.e. Prince Charles or Prince William. That is merely conjecture of course as Meghan and Harry remain firm in their stance of not revealing the perpetrator, claiming it would be "very damaging" for them.

But, despite the couple refusing to drag a royal name through the mud, Today Extra host Allison Langdon is convinced that the Sussexes dropped enough hints in their interview for the public to be able to make an educated guess.

A day after the interview aired, Ally, who recently returned to the show after a horrific injury, was speaking with fellow Today host Karl Stefanovic about the royal saga, claiming the culprit was easy enough to figure out.

"Without naming any names, if you read between the lines a little bit yesterday, I think most people are leaning towards a certain royal." the presenter said. "I just think there was enough hints that (Harry) dropped in that interview about his relationship with certain people."

Although Ally was sure the public are leaning towards a certain royal, the host refused to say a name, explaining it would be "incredibly defamatory to say so".

But not everyone agrees with the morning show host.

The royal family have released an official statement in wake of the interview, claiming that "recollections may vary" when it comes to the alleged racist comments. Getty

Indeed, Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, has come out and voiced his thoughts on the intense revelations. And, perhaps unsurprisingly at this point, he has sided with the royals over his own daughter.

Speaking to ITV on the day following the interview, Thomas suggested that the racist comment was merely "a dumb question".

"I have great respect for the royals, and I don't think the British royal family are racist at all." he said. "The thing about what colour will the baby be or how dark will the baby be; I'm guessing and hoping it's just a dumb question from somebody. It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist."

"This whole thing about colour and how dark the baby is is bulls**t." he added.

Siding with the royal's father was controversial ex Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan who has famously disparaged Meghan Markle over the years; the aftermath of this interview proved no different, with the presenter attesting "I don't believe a word (Meghan) said".

The Palace themselves have released an official statement in the wake of the interview attesting that "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning" while also claiming that "some recollections may vary".

But that hasn't stopped the public from playing guessing game. And we're sure plenty more accusations will be tossed around in the weeks, and even years, to come.