A baby Charlotte locks eyes with her great grandmother, the Queen. Instagram

The first image shows William and Kate standing with the Queen and the Duke with their two eldest children, Charlotte and George while they visited Balmoral Castle.

But in the photos there is one detail that many may have missed, and that is little Charlotte curiously having a good look at the Queen while she smiles warmly at her.

The Queen and Philip are surrounded by their great-grandchildren in this new snap. Instagram

In the other image, The Queen and Prince Philip are surrounded by their great-grandchildren - every single one of them at the time (later to join would be Prince Harry's son Archie, Zara Tindall's boy Lucas, and Princess Eugenie's first son, August).

This image was snapped by Kate.

"Today we share, along with members of The Royal Family, photographs of the Duke of Edinburgh as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather," the caption read.

Buckingham Palace also shared several more images to Instagram, some of Philip from decades past.

Never-before-seen pictures of Philip were shared to Instagram. Instagram

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie also shared a beautiful tribute to her grandfather - two photos, one of her as a small child as Philip places a hand atop her head, and another when she's a little older staring over a balcony at the races.

Eugenie wrote: "Dearest Grandpa,⁣ We all miss you.

"You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them. "

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all." Instagram

She continued with some of her own favourite memories with Philip: "I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. ⁣

"I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. ⁣Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you."

She ended the beautiful tribute: "With all my love , Eugenie".

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.