MIMI SAYS SORRY: The Block star backtracks on unfriendly behaviour

Forget putting the finishing touches on House 5, Blockhead Mimi is busy constructing a life raft to save her public image.

The 28-year-old Adelaidean is currently handing out apologies – and olive branches! – left, right and centre, after recognising that her behaviour during The Block thus far hasn’t exactly painted her in a good light.

Mimi realised she was coming across badly after the contestants sat down and watched some early footage of The Block.

Included in the package were clips of what all the Blockheads had been saying about Maddy and Charlotte behind their backs.

Charlotte and Maddy watching everything that’s been said about them behind their backs by the other teams. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The fan-favourite sisters were brought to tears, with Maddy saying she was upset about being the reason a group of eight adults came together to tear them apart.

Realising the error of her ways, Mimi went and checked on the sisters later that night.

She told them she cared about them, that it wasn’t her intention to hurt them, and would like to be friends.

However, fans have since questioned Mimi’s apology. Some believe the timing of the peace offering was “very convenient” and labelled it as “damage control”.

“This is so insincere and appears to be a saving face tactic,” one said online.

Another wrote: “I think they just realised that looked bad and are trying to make themselves look better.”

Mimi insisted to producers, “I’m not trying to right my wrongs.” She explained she wanted Maddy and Charlotte to “come out of [The Block] feeling like they have people to talk to”.

Mimi and Kristian invited the girls out to dinner the day after the viewing. (Credit: Channel Nine)

When New Idea spoke to Mimi and her husband Kristian, 31, ahead of the season airing, they admitted they knew they might ruffle feathers.

However, they claimed it was due to the pressures of the show, and insisted their true natures weren’t villainous.

“Obviously you are going to have your disagreements and arguments [with] the pressure we were under,” they said.

“We were our true selves. One of the values we care about the most is authenticity.

“No one treated us in a nasty way. Someone can be a villain to someone else, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you are going to see them in that light.”

Although Mimi has mended bridges with the sisters, more drama seems on the horizon.

The So Dramatic! podcast claims Mimi is possibly at the centre of the rumoured end-of-season blow-up involving her close friend Kylie and her husband Brad.

A source revealed Brad was “flirting” with Mimi during a late-night drinking session. While nothing physical happened, it still left Kylie seeing red.

