Camilla is now highly regarded by the royals. Getty

For many years it was also believed that Camilla would not take the title of Queen Consort when Charles ascends the throne, out of respect for the late People’s Princess, however this looks to have changed.



The sentence - “It is intended that The Duchess will be known as HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales acceded to the throne” - has been scrapped from Clarence House’s Frequently Asked Questions page.

Camilla is ready to upgrade her title to Queen Consort. Getty

In early December a report claimed Camilla is ready to upgrade her title to Queen Consort as the Queen plans to step down as the head of the family.

Charles' second wife is being primed by the Queen herself to take on the monarchy's second most powerful role.

Royal expert Penny Juror told GoodHousekeeping.com, 'Camilla will be a hugely supportive consort.

'She will give Charles the strength and confidence to do the job he was born to do.'

And what's more, says Juror, 'He will be a better king for having her by his side.'