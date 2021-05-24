“While Prince Philip loved babies, the Queen has always preferred being around children when they are a bit older." The Duchess of Cambridge

Royal fans have noticed just how close the Queen and Princess Charlotte are - and not just when it comes to looks.

In the wake of Prince Philip's death, Prince William and Duchess Catherine shared a series of family photos from the archives of the royal great-grandparents with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However in one taken in 2015 not long after Charlotte was born, fans spotted a sweet detail.

"Charlotte and Gran having a moment," one commented.

"Love Princess Charlotte and Her Majesty smiling at each other!" observed another.

"Little Charlotte looking at her Gan Gan," another wrote, referring to the sweet family nickname the Queen has among her great-grandchildren.

Whilst the Queen loves all her great-grandchildren, she may not meet one of them since Prince Harry and the currently pregnant Duchess Meghan are based in the US.

“The Sussexes, who have barely set foot in the UK since relocating to the US and are unlikely to return any time soon after their Oprah interview sent shockwaves through the royal family," Ingrid also told The Sun.

“Meghan is due to give birth to their daughter – the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild – imminently, but unless Meghan and Harry bring the baby to Britain, the Queen won’t get to meet her.

“She has barely seen Archie since he was born, a source of sadness for her – though she is said to have wished him happy birthday via Zoom when he turned two this month.”

The Queen has barely seen great-grandson Archie since he was born which is reportedly a "source of sadness for her". Getty

To mark Archie's second birthday in May, the Palace shared a sweet family photo from Archie's first photocall as a newborn rather than a new one since he hasn't been in the UK for over a year.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈" the tribute read.

The post was soon flooded with comments from royal fans who offered very mixed reactions to the tribute but others just couldn't help but point out the glaring elephant in the room.

"No updated pics to use," one user penned.