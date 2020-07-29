Rumour has it the Queen was brutally snubbed during a recent investiture. Getty

"When the car came to pick him up and take him away for tea, it transpired that the Queen had actually offered to host tea for him,” Chris said.

"But being the gentleman that he is he said, 'Sorry, I've already got plans' and went to the hotel down the road with his family.

"He basically said 'no thanks' to the Queen and there are not many people who would say that,” the royal commentator added.

Queen Elizabeth recently broke her very strict isolation to knight Captain Tom Moore after the war veteran raised more than £30million for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

Despite the apparent snub, the royal meet-and-greet at Windsor Castle was the first time the Queen had stepped out of isolation since lockdown measures eased in the UK.

Captain Moore was bestowed the great honour because he reportedly raised £32 million (about $60 million AUD) for NHS charities during lockdown by walking 100 laps of his back garden.

Taking to Twitter, Tom shared an emotional message ahead of his meeting with the reigning monarch, writing: “I could never have imagined this would happen to me.

“It is such a huge honour and I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen. It is going to be the most special of days for me."

The royal meet and greet at Windsor Castle was the first time the Queen stepped out of isolation since lockdown measures eased in the UK. Getty

Tom completed his heartfelt message with the hashtag “FridayWillBeAGoodDay”.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the necessary precautions, including social distancing measures, had been taken to protect the Queen and her guest during the investiture.