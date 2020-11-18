Queen Elizabeth (pictured) is yet to officially announce a replacement for Harry's military roles. Getty

The esteemed honour, which is yet to be officially handed over, was previously held by Prince Philip and reportedly a role the Duke of Sussex was reluctant to let go of.

But despite reports of a shock takeover, a royal commentator has claimed the military roles “remain on ice,” which could suggest Her Majesty is stalling for a reason.

Speaking to Express, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said no one has officially been appointed as Harry's replacement, which leaves the door open for him to return.

“Remember that no one else has taken [the roles] on so at the moment this is on ice,” Richard said, while pointing out that the titles would no doubt mean a lot to Harry.

“Whether they'll be restored, we simply don't know how that will play out,” he added.

Prince Harry (pictured) was reportedly left heartbroken after he was forced to hand over his key military roles, as he undertakes his probationary period away from the royal family.

As it stands, the details of Harry and Meghan’s Megxit deal are reportedly set to be reviewed by the Queen before the end of March, 2021.

Richard went on to say given how Harry has served twice in Afghanistan, in addition to creating the Invictus Games, makes it “not right” his titles are under scrutiny.

Harry, who spent 10 years in the armed forces, has spoken of his commitment to his fellow comrades, so losing his titles would no doubt be extremely upsetting.

That said, it appears Harry is set to have the last laugh, with the Duke taking his vested interest in the military and using his profile to champion an upcoming charity in America.

On November 18, Harry will appear on Stand Up for Heroes – a virtual event, which raises money and awareness for the Bob Woodruff Foundation to help veterans and their families.

According to the event’s website, Harry will be joined by a host of celebrities and special guests, including Brice Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Tiffany Haddish and Ray Romano.

“The event will also highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognising the men and women who have served in our nation’s military,” the website states.

Described by its organisers as a “night of hope, healing and laughter”, the virtual event can be streamed on several platforms, including TikTok and Facebook.