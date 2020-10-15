Queen Elizabeth (pictured) has reportedly been forced to intervene in her children’s affairs again. Getty

“[Her Majesty] felt it was her duty to ban Andrew from the delivery room officially,” the palace aid claimed to the American publication.

“The feeling at the palace is he doesn’t deserve the love of his family after his behaviour.”

Andrew is rumoured to be devastated by the alleged “banning” and has reportedly tried to convince his daughter to change her mind, but she is standing by the Queen.

Her Majesty is allegedly “fed up” with her son Prince Andrew’s (pictured) scandal ruining her grandchildren's milestone events. Getty

“Eugenie’s standing firm in her decision, and like the Duchess of York, she’s an indomitable spirit,” the source claimed.

The royal revelation comes after Eugenie’s baby news was overshadowed by her father’s drama.

“[The pregnancy] is bittersweet because she knows the eyes of the world are on their family – for all the wrong reasons,” another insider claimed to the National Enquirer.

Eugenie’s (pictured) baby news was overshadowed by her father’s drama. Getty

But despite the drama, the 30-year-old still had reason to rejoice recently, when she and Jack celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the pregnant royal marked the occasion by sharing previously unseen photos of herself and Jack from around the time of their nuptials.

“Been the best two years married to you and 10 years with you in total… happy memories always my dear Jack,” Eugenie captioned a video montage of snaps.