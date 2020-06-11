Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have remained in isolation at Windsor Castle, along with 22 members of staff, due to their high risk of contracting coronavirus. Getty

“This must be the longest they've been under the same roof for many years, I would say,” Joe said, as reported by Express.

The royal expert went on to say that the lockdown appears to have given the pair an opportunity to “reconnect” in their later years, which might not have otherwise happened.

Ordinarily, the Duke spends most of his time at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, where he chose to live after retiring in 2017, while Her Majesty resides at Buckingham Palace.

As a result of the “royal cocooning”, which has been dubbed Operation HMS Bubble, Joe suggests the Queen and Duke are now able to enjoy shared hobbies and dine together.

What’s more, it was only a few days ago that the Queen stunned royal fans, when surprising Instagram photos revealed the 94-year-old has been enjoying horse-riding in lockdown.

Despite spending so much time apart, Joe suggested that the “secret” to the royal pair’s marital success probably lies in the fact that they are vastly different in personality.

“The Queen is much less confrontational, so I suppose they are opposites in many ways but clearly the chemistry has worked for them as they are now in the 73rd year of marriage so that itself is quite remarkable," Joe said.

The royal expert then recalled how, on several occasions, the Queen and Prince Philip have apparently stated the key to a successful marriage is tolerance and patient.

"I suppose for them perhaps it's always been a case of absence makes the heart grow fonder,” he added.