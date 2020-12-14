Harry (right) and Meghan (left) reportedly upset the Queen when they allowed pregnant Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to move into their UK home, Frogmore cottage. Getty

Despite the drama, after only six weeks, it has been alleged Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, have now flown the coup, leaving the five-bedroom cottage empty once again.

According to The Sun, Eugenie and Jack mysteriously moved out of the renovated residence and headed back to Kensington Palace.

"It is empty again. Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage? What is wrong with the place?" a source reportedly claimed to the British publication.

Eugenie (right) and Jack (left) have reportedly flown the coup, leaving Frogmore cottage empty once again. getty

While it remains unclear why the couple suddenly ditched the cottage, sources said it was a private arrangement between Harry and Eugenie.

What’s more, despite the covert nature of the move, senior royals had apparently been pleased that Eugenie was going to be living closer to her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson.

The royal revelation comes after Globe magazine reported the Queen was unhappy about the move, which reportedly took place under the cover of darkness in late November.

Not only did Her Majesty gift Harry and Meghan the historic home, but she also let the couple select artwork from the Royal Art Collection as a housewarming present.

Her Majesty (pictured) gifted the stately home to the Sussexes on their wedding day and was rumoured to be disappointed when she found out about the “hush-hush” deal. Getty

“It’s a sure sign they’re never coming back to live in Britain – and the ultimate slap in the face for Her Majesty, who gave Harry and Meghan the cottage as a gift,” a source told the American publication.

The cottage, which has sat on the Windsor Castle estate for many years, underwent significant renovations ahead of Harry and Meghan's move between 2018 and 2019.

But after the couple allowed Eugenie and Jack to move in, reports suggest the Sussexes are planning on staying in the US as they settle into their lives outside of the Firm.