Princess Eugenie (pictured) is four months pregnant with first child. Getty

Dampier added that the pregnancy news will also no doubt come as a great joy to Jack's side of the family.

"Eugenie's father-in-law, Jack Brooksbank's dad was also very ill in hospital with COVID-19 so again, his side of the family will be delighted with this good news," he said.

"It wouldn't surprise me at all if Eugenie's older sister Beatrice has a baby soon as well, so we could have a double royal pregnancy boom!

"Fergie, of course, will be over the moon. The Queen has always said whatever her faults, Sarah has been a good mother and I'm sure she would be a wonderful grandmother as well."

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie married in October 2018. Getty

Since the couple wed in October 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, royal fans have eagerly been awaiting news of a pregnancy.

And last month, whispers became louder after new photos emerged of Eugenie arriving at the Queen’s Balmoral Estate with Jack, sporting a noticeable baby bump.

One particular photo, in which Eugenie is featured wearing a green jacket and holding an orange-wrapped package, caused a frenzy of speculation on social media with many fans convinced she is expecting.

The couple first started dating way back in 2010. Getty

A baby announcement is well overdue for Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who met Jack back in 2010 when she was 20 and he was 24.

During a joint interview with BBC's The One Show in January 2018, the couple announcement their engagement and shared the sweet details of the proposal, which took place in Nicaragua the previous month.

"We had a beautiful volcano, [the] sun was setting, birds were flying," Jack said.

Eugenie added: “The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light that I've never seen. I actually said, 'This is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question."

"It wouldn't surprise me at all if Eugenie's older sister Beatrice [left] has a baby soon as well, so we could have a double royal pregnancy boom!" Getty

Meanwhile, Eugenie’s sister also had her own fairytale ending recently when she married her Italian beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in July. The surprise wedding took place her original nuptials, initially slated for May, were scrapped thanks to COVID-19.

Royal watchers have been on high alert for pregnancy announcements, with UK betting agencies predicting earlier this year that 2020 would be when both sisters revealed made pregnancy announcements.

In March, bookmakers Mybettingsites.co.uk were predicting Princess Eugenie would be more likely to announce baby news before her big sister Beatrice.

At the time, Eugenie’s odds were at 5/1 to announce a pregnancy this year while Beatrice’s odds hovered at 8/1 to announce baby news in the same year as her wedding.