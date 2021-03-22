Sally went on to add: "The only way Meghan will entertain Kate, and certain other high-ranking members of the royal family, is if there is some sort of public apology. This will not happen, so a rift will continue throughout 2021 with no end in sight.
"I get a real psychic sense of this revelation damaging [Meghan’s] relationship for a very long time, if not forever, with certain members of the royal family.
"I do think younger members – such as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall – will try and build bridges between Harry and William, but the wives [Meghan and Kate] will not hear of it.”
Royal author Penny Junor also previously told New Idea: “I don’t see how they can come back from this.
“They have lobbed a grenade into everything he once held dear and blown a hole in the institution that his grandmother has devoted her life to protecting.
“And that institution is both his father’s and his brother’s future.
"I fear the damage may be too great for those relationships to be repaired.
