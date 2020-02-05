Princess Beatrice’s wedding plans have been plagued with drama since it was revealed that her father had been associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Getty

Despite the bad news, royal insiders reportedly told the publication the wedding will still go ahead on Friday May 29, as previously reported, with a reception at Buckingham Palace.

“The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work — and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead,” the source said.

Her Majesty has also reportedly asked for the royal family to come together and show a united front as they celebrate Beatrice and Edo’s nuptials.

Beatice is apparently “furious” she has had to postpone her nuptials to fiancé Edo Mapelli Mozzi for a second time amid the family drama. Getty

“The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again,” the source said.

“Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation.”

News of Beatrice’s wedding woes comes amid reports that Edo has reportedly been spending time with his ex, Dara Huang.

The property tycoon - who shares three-year-old son Wolfie with his ex - got his hair cut by the brunette beauty.

However, a well-placed source revealed to The Mail on Sunday that Bea isn’t so happy with the fact the pair are still on good terms.

“Having initially been very cool about their friendship, Bea would rather there was a little more distance between Dara and Edo after all,” the source said.