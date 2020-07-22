Princess Beatrice’s wedding to multi-millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi means that she's now inherited a new title as a result of her hubby’s Italian aristocratic background. Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler

Speaking to Mail Online ahead of his son’s wedding, Alessandro reportedly revealed that Edoardo, 37, is the only male descendant taking their family into the next generation.

“He is a count - his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna,” Alessandro told the British publication.

The newlyweds’ new titles mean that any children they have will be in line to the British throne as well as descending from Italian aristocracy.

Bea can now be referred to as an Italian Contessa or Nobile Donna, which translates as noble woman. Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler

What’s more, in addition to receiving the title of Count, Edo is set to inherit the family's sprawling residence Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Casatenovo, Northern Italy, Hello! reported.

According to the publication, the lavish property, which is less than an hour away from Milan, boasts 13 bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and is surrounded by sprawling foliage.

After surprising the world with their secret wedding last Friday, Bea and Edo delighted fans by releasing several stunning new photos from their intimate affair at Windsor Castle.

The reason for the bestowed title lies with Edo’s papa, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, whose lineage descends from Italian aristocracy. Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler

Taking to Instagram, the happy couple initally shared two breathtaking shots from their wedding, and then later posted another two snaps.

In one of the photos, Edo casts a loving gaze at his new bride Beatrice as they stand underneath a tree in the grounds of Royal Lodge after their nuptial.

A follow-up snap shows the couple strolling hand-in-hand through a walled garden, complete with overgrown hedges and lush shrubbery.

Meanwhile, two more photos show the happy couple making their way through the church’s floral embellished doorway and again standing out front with Her Majesty and Prince Philip.