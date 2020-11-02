Prince William (pictured) recently became Patron of two wildlife conservation charities, which were handed down to His Royal Highness by The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Getty

Taking to Twitter, several seemingly unhappy people slammed the decision to appoint the 38-year-old as the patron of the BTO, whose slogan is Looking Out For Birds.

Many of its bird-loving members pointed out that, despite the Prince professing to care for the environment, he has a history of shooting grouse and pheasants.

“Interesting seeing avid bird shooter, His Royal Highness, Prince William, taking on a Patronage at the BTO,” one Twitter user wrote under the official announcement.

Another person stated: “Prince William is a hypocrite!!!! No one better, or you are saying the patron could not find someone who really cared about the environment. How does this patron help?”

A third person added: “If Prince William wants to protect wildlife, he'd better put down the gun.”

According to the official palace statement, the BTO aims to protect local bird species and their natural habitats in order to ensure they are preserved for generations to come.

Prior to William’s appointment, Prince Philip had been Patron of the bird charity for more than thirty years, due to his reported lifelong interest in ornithology.

Many bird-lovers pointed out that, despite the Prince professing to care for the environment, he has a history of shooting grouse and pheasants. Getty

What’s more, the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly first realised his love of birds in 1956, while travelling on the Royal Yacht Britannia between New Zealand and Antarctica.

Despite the backlash, several people welcomed the news and even congratulated the organisation for allowing the prince to take over the role.

“Congratulations Prince William. You will do the Queen and Prince Phillip proud, as you have done with so many other charities,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan added: “Prince William is the perfect choice to succeed his Grandfather.”