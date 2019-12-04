Kate Middleton chose not to accompany her husband Prince William on his official visit to the Middle East this week. Getty

While the royal couple usually travel together, Wills and Kate have their own duties, and this most recent trip would apparently have interfered with Kate’s schedule.

An official statement from Kensington Palace in early November confirmed that Wills would be travelling solo.

“The Duke of Cambridge will visit Kuwait and Oman between Sunday 1st December and Wednesday 4th December,” the message began.

“Throughout the tour, The Duke’s programme will pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Kuwait and Oman, and will highlight strong links and cooperation in many areas, including education, the environment, and defence.

“From the modern capitals of Kuwait City and Muscat, to the vast Kuwaiti deserts and stunning wadis in the Omani mountains, the visit will take in both countries’ unique cultures, their beautiful landscapes, and diverse communities.”

The statement also highlighted the trip is an opportunity for the prince to learn more about organisations working to educate and empower young people.

The reason why Kate didn’t join William on the trip is that it was intended to be a solo trip for him at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Getty

“The Duke will also hear more about Kuwait and Oman’s ambitious plans to conserve their natural environment, and protect their important ecosystems from new environmental challenges,” the message stated.

While in the Middle East, Wills is meeting with Kuwaiti and UK troops, and undertaking a Desert Warrior Exercise to learn about security measures in the region.

“Oman and Kuwait are key partners for the UK, and The Duke will meet military personnel who are sharing expertise to improve security," the statement read.