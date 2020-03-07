William and Kate shared this loved up snap from Ireland. Instagram

They also shared shared samples of the lovely letters they received during their visit. Instagram

Fans got a small sneak-peek of the romantic snap from behind earlier in the week, but seeing as though it was a private photo, was only released now.

Kate and William then went on to share a romantic stroll as they were seen linking arms and walking the scenic route.

Royal fans got a sneak peek of the photo earlier on in the week. Getty

They were later seen arm-in-arm as they took a romantic stroll. Getty

The royal pair then went to the rural area of County Meath, where they were educated on new thinking in sustainable farming.

Earlier on in the trip, William and Kate paid a visit to the Guinness brewery - which is the most-visited tourist attraction in Ireland.

The Duchess made headlines at the evening event after royal watchers noticed she took a 'fake sip' of her Guinness, sparking speculation she is expecting her fourth child.

Kate takes a 'fake sip' of Guinness. GETTY

"I'd bet she didn't even take a mouthful," commented one royalist, while another made a telling observation about Kate's new, short 'do.

"Each time a pregnancy has been announced it was a few weeks after a change in her hairstyle......... just saying."